At Least 22 Palestinians Killed In Gaza By Israeli Airstrikes Yesterday Total Death Toll: 34,388

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 28 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 22 Palestinians were killed and several others injured, yesterday due to Israeli airstrikes on central and southern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.

Palestinian security sources said that, Israeli warplanes targeted a populated house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, with a number of missiles, killing nine Palestinians, including four children, and injuring 30 others.

In another Israeli airstrike, targeting a house in the far south of the Gaza Strip, six Palestinians, including four children, were killed, and eight others were injured, according to medical sources.

Later, warplanes targeted a house in the“Nasir” neighbourhood north of Rafah, where seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured. The wounded had been transferred to Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital in the city.

Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said on social media platform X that, fighter jets targeted more than 25 sites in the Strip, including military buildings, weapons warehouses and underground structures.

He added that, the Israeli warplanes attacked a site used to launch rocket shells towards the Ashdod area, a site for launching shells in Khan Younis, and a car carrying eight Hamas militants in the centre of the sector.

Also yesterday, the Gaza-based Health Ministry warned that, residents of the coastal enclave, inhabited by more than two million people, are drinking unsafe water, due to Israel's refusal to allow the entry of materials for its treatment.

Meanwhile, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, an independent non-profit organisation based in Geneva, said that, residents of Gaza receive much less clean water than they need, and the majority have to use contaminated water unfit for drinking.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry announced on the day that, the Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 34,388.

It said in a press statement that, the Israeli army killed 32 Palestinians and wounded 69 others during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 34,388, and injuries to 77,437, since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.