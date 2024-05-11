Trudeau Announces His Intention To Attend Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has announced that he will participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June this year.

According to Ukrinform, he announced this on the social network X.

“The First Peace Summit for Ukraine is in June - and Canada will be there,” he wrote.

He added that looks forward to joining other world leaders to advance our shared goal of just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

As reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. It is expected to be attended by heads of state and government from all continents. The participating countries will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

The Ukrainian peace formula is a diplomatic mechanism proposed by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.