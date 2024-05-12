Over 4,000 People Evacuated In Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, May 13 (IANS) More than 4,000 people have been evacuated in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region since Russia launched the latest round of missile attacks three days ago, Regional Governor Oleg Synegubov said.

Among them, 2,097 people from the Kharkiv district, 1,377 from the Chuguev district, 29 from the Bogoduhiv district, and 570 others have been evacuated, Synegubov wrote on social media Telegram on Sunday.

The Ukrainian authorities have provided temporary accommodation, as well as humanitarian, medical, psychological and legal assistance to the evacuees, the Governor said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

In the past 24 hours, Russia struck 27 settlements in the Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars, killing three people, while the Ukrainian military repelled 31 attacks, he added.

On Friday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said battles were underway in the Kharkiv region after Russia launched a fresh offensive.