Five Yemeni Women Killed In Houthi Drone Attack

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, April 27 (KUNA) -- The Houthi militia launched a drone attack on a well in Maqbanah District, Taiz governorate, southwest Yemen, killing at least five women on Saturday. The attack was concurrent with artillery bombardment on villages of Al-Silw District in the southwest part of Taiz, according to a statement from the Yemeni Defense Ministry. The regular troops returned fire and destroyed a 23 mm medium-caliber automatic cannon in Al-Silw, the statement noted. (end) sns

