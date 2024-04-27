Jordan Condemns Terrorist Attack Against Gas Field In Iraq's Kurdistan

Amman, April 27 (Petra) -- Jordan Saturday condemned the terrorist drone attack that targeted the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufyan Qudah, affirmed Jordan's rejection of violence and terrorism and its solidarity with Iraq, expressing condolences and recovery wishes.

