Kazakh Servicemen Attend Graduation Ceremony For Marines Commando Basic Courses

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next graduation ceremony for the Marine Commando BasicCourse was held at the Naval Forces' military unit, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan's DefenseMinistry.

“Servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstanalso participated in the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by First Deputy Minister of Defense –Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel GeneralKarim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of theGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of KazakhstanLieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov, as well as Turkish andKazakh servicemen.

First, bouquets of flowers were placed in front of the monumenterected in memory of victims within the military unit's territory,demonstrating profound respect.

At the graduation ceremony, the memory of Great Leader HeydarAliyev and victims, who sacrificed their lives for the territorialintegrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated with a minute of silence national anthems of the Republics of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstanwere performed.

During the ceremony, the Chief of the General Staff of theAzerbaijan Army and the Chief of the General Staff of the ArmedForces of the Republic of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance ofsuch courses in training skilled and professional militarypersonnel.

At the same time, the participation of marines from Azerbaijanand Kazakhstan in joint exercises was commended, highlighting theirexemplary professionalism. It was noted that a group of servicemenfrom all types of troops of the Azerbaijan Army, as well asaviation vehicles and warships will be involved in“Бірлестік(Unity) - 2024” operational-tactical command-staff exercise to beheld in Aktau, Kazakhstan this year.

Special training classes conducted by Azerbaijani and Turkishinstructors at the naval range and training center were consideredcommendable.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev expressed gratitude to theprofessional instructors for their high-level organization andconduct of the course, congratulated the graduates on successfullycompleting the program, and extended his best wishes for theirfuture service.

Then, the honor student of the course attached the emblem to thesymbolic stump, followed by the presentation of certificates to thegraduates and the awarding of honors to distinguished servicemenand instructors.

After the completion of the official proceedings, modernweapons, combat techniques, and vehicles used by Marines andspecial forces were demonstrated.

At the end, tactical and special exercises of the Naval SpecialForces along with exemplary performances by divers from underwaterassault and underwater defense units were demonstrated,” theministry said.