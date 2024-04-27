Authorities Declare 'Moderate' Emergency Ahead Of Extreme Weather

Amman, April 27 (Petra) -- The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) declared a moderate state of emergency Saturday ahead of an expected "weather instability" and confirmed readiness to deal with emergency reports.GAM urged Jordanians to contact it through the 102 and 117180 in case of emergency, take caution, stay away from valley streams and low-lying areas and not throw waste.

