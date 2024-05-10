               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

S&P 500 Above 5,200: Too Good To Be True?


5/10/2024 10:14:30 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) GXO Opens up New Distribution Hub for Conair

  • Sinclair Ponders Unloading Stations
  • Novavax, Sanofi Sign the Deal to Commercialize COVID Shot
  • AMC Plunges on Q1 Figures
  • OpenAI To Launch Google Search Competitor: Reports Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Friday, May 10, 2024

    S&P 500 Above 5,200: Too Good To Be True?

    Markets open on Friday with bullish momentum. The Dow added 0.85% on Thursday to enjoy seven straight days of gains. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SPY) added 0.51% to rise above 5,200 again. Is this too good to be true? The U.S. Central Bank has no immediate plans to cut interest rates. Markets are instead pivoting their hopes of rate cuts in Canada, the U.K., and other countries.

    The U.S. benefits from a strong economy and healthy currency. Other countries, like Japan, will see their currency devalue further as investors park their money in U.S. currency. Additionally, U.S. debt pays over 5.2% in interest income, risk-free.

    The S&P 500's 5,200 level is not too good to be true. The index is up on a rebound in shares of Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA). The ongoing strength in Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Nvidia (NVDA) will continue. Investments in artificial intelligence solutions will continue this year and beyond.

    In addition to holding the big tech firms listed on the index, investors may hold Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) and Eli Lilly (LLY). LLY stock has strong prospects as sales of obesity drugs continue to climb.

    Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) have a weighting of around 1% each on the index and are both attractive stocks to hold for the long term.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN10052024000212011056ID1108198290


    • Baystreet.ca

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search