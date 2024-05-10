82 Candidates File Nominations From Punjab On Fourth Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh May 10 (IANS) Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C. on Friday said that 95 nominations have been filed by 82 candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats on the fourth day of filing nomination papers.

Nine candidates have filed 14 nomination papers from Gurdaspur, including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from the Congress and Dinesh Singh from the BJP and 8 nominations have been filed by six candidates from Amritsar, including former IFS officer Taranjit Singh Sandhu from the BJP and Anil Joshi from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Three candidates have filed their nomination papers from Khadoor Sahib, including Manjit Singh from the BJP, and Gurdial Singh from the Communist Party of India. Amritpal Singh has filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate.

Six candidates have filed their nominations from Jalandhar, including Sushil Kumar from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mohinder Singh Kaypee from the Shiromani Akali Dal, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from the Congress, and Balwinder Kumar from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Five candidates have filed seven nominations from Hoshiarpur. These include Yamani Gomar from the Congress and Raj Kumar from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Nine nominations have been filed by seven candidates from Anandpur Sahib, including Prem Singh from the Shiromani Akali Dal and Malvinder Singh Kang from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Twelve candidates have filed their nominations from Ludhiana, including Ravneet Singh Bittu from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Davinder Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Eight nominations have been filed by six candidates from Fatehgarh Sahib, including Gurpreet Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party, and likewise, eight candidates have filed their nominations from Faridkot, including Rajwinder Singh Randhawa from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Seven candidates have filed their nominations from Bathinda, including Gurmeet Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, Jeetmohinder Singh from the Congress, and Nikka Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party. Four candidates have filed their nominations from Sangrur, including Surinder Kaur from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Five candidates have filed their nominations from Patiala, including Narinder Kumar Sharma from the Shiromani Akali Dal and Jagjit Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party. Four candidates have filed their nomination papers from Ferozepur. These include Nardev Singh from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Sibin C. said due to gazetted holidays on May 11 and 12, no nomination papers can be filed on these days. From May 7 to May 10, 163 nomination papers have been filed by 143 candidates.