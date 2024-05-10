'Safarosh 2' Banni Chahiye: 25 Years On, Aamir Drops Big Hint About A Sequel

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) A special screening of the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Sarfarosh' was held in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

The event was attended by the starcast of the film including Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre, Pradeep Rawat and others.

The team gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film. From the team members of the film to the eminent celebrities from the entertainment world, the screening was a starry affair.

Aamir hinted at the sequel to the film at the event as he said: "I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and a right kind of film for it. So John you will have to get to work here."

He added "'Sarfarosh 2' banni chaiye ('Sarfarosh 2' should be made) even I feel that."

The film, which released in 1999, is known for its riveting screenplay, slick action, stellar performances and great music.