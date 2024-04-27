Sri Lankan Police Confiscate Over 38 Kg Of Drugs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Colombo: Sri Lankan police confiscated over 38 kilos of drugs in two separate raids carried out on Friday night and Saturday morning, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

Five suspects have also been arrested over the drugs, the police said.

The police said they recovered 30 kilos of drugs at Biyagama, a suburb about 15 kilometers from Colombo, on Friday night and that four people have been arrested.

The 30 kilos consist of 15 kilos of crystal methamphetamine, 14 kilos of hashish, and 900 grams of heroin, the police said.

The street value of the drugs has not been estimated yet, according to police spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa.

In a separate raid on Saturday morning, the police arrested an individual with over 8 kilos of heroin.

The police said the raid was carried out in Maharagama, a Colombo suburb, and the street value of the drugs is 160 million rupees (about 530,000 U.S. dollars).

Further investigations into both cases are ongoing.