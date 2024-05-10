Aid Ship Sent By QFFD Docks In Egypt's El-Arish Port In Support Of Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

El-Arish: A ship carrying nearly 1,400 tons of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip docked in El-Arish Port, the Arab Republic of Egypt, on Friday.

Provided by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), the ship sailed from the Turkish Port of Mersin on May 8 bound for El-Arish Port.

Upon arrival, a reception ceremony was held and attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Egypt HE Tariq Ali Al Ansari, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Egypt HE Salih Mutlu Sen, high-ranking personalities from the Egyptian side, alongside a delegation from QFFD.

As a complement to the State of Qatar-led efforts devoted to aiding the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, QFFD affirms its steadfast support for sending and following up on the arrival of urgent humanitarian assistance.

Also, QFFD has contributed with approximately 1,400 out of 1,900 tons of urgent aid aboard the ship in collaboration with the Republic of Turkiye.

The QFFD-led efforts underscore the State of Qatar's unwavering and historic position in support of the Palestinian brothers resilience and their just cause.