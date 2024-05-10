Srikanth REVIEW: HIT Or FLOP? Is Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika’S Movie Worth Watching?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bollywood biographical film 'Srikanth,' directed by Tushar Hiranandani, was released on May 10, 2024, and has swiftly received good reviews for its intriguing plot and acting. Rajkummar Rao plays Srikanth Bolla, a blind businessman whose life story is amazing. The film has received appreciation for its genuine representation and powerful message.

Rajkummar Rao's portrayal of Srikanth Bolla is considered one of his best performances. His ability to depict the character's feelings and struggles through line delivery and facial expressions, notably a notable replication of Bolla's eye twitching, has received special praise.

This meticulous attention to detail demonstrates Rao's passion and acting ability.



Jyotika also plays an important part as an inspirational instructor in the film, as does Alaya F, Srikanth's adoring lover. Their performances, along with Sharad Kelkar, Jameel Khan, and others in the supporting ensemble, have been critical in giving the picture dimension. The cast's camaraderie and dedication to their parts really improved the tale.



The video has sparked adoration on social media, with many individuals expressing their feelings and admiring the film's encouraging message. The Twitter community has been vociferous about the film's impact, describing it as a "beautiful rollercoaster ride" that expertly blends emotions and humour while conveying a meaningful message about conquering life's problems.



Twitter (now X) is ablaze

with accolades for Srikanth. A user exclaimed, 'It's interval #Srikanth And it's a superhit! What a mind-blowing movie . @RajkummarRao's performance is outstanding, a true salute to him.' Another user tweeted, '#Srikanth Interval: It's Inspiring! And #RajkumarRao is top-notch as Srikanth. The Papa Kehte Hai Song is perfectly used and also the other BGM, which was also in the trailer is good. On to the 2nd half!'

A user wrote, "#Srikanth the film is a beautiful rollercoaster ride that'll make us laugh cry & realise how one person can achieve so many things in life! #Respect @RajkummarRao for his sincere efforts."

Suriya on Srikanth:



Jyothika's husband Suriya lauded the film and tweeted, "#Srikanth the film is a beautiful rollercoaster ride that'll make us laugh cry & realise how one person can achieve so many things in life! #Respect @RajkummarRao for his sincere efforts & #TusharHiranandani, Nidi & @Tseries congrats! & #Jyotika the kind of stories you're part of is always too special Jo! Your presence makes everything around you so real!"