Indore to Mysore: 7 cleanest cities of India

From Indore to Mysore, here are India's 7 cleanest cities. Through innovative waste management and community involvement, they set high standards for cleanliness nationwide

Indore has consistently been ranked as the cleanest city in India under the Swachh Survekshan rankings. The city's cleanliness drive, waste management systems are great

Surat has made significant progress in cleanliness over the years. The city's emphasis on waste segregation, efficient garbage collection has led to improvement

Navi Mumbai, a planned city near Mumbai, has been praised for its cleanliness and efficient waste management practices

Ambikapur has gained attention for its innovative solid waste management initiatives, including door-to-door garbage collection and the use of organic waste converters

Mysuru, known for its heritage and cleanliness, has consistently been among the cleanest cities in India. The city's cleanliness drives, waste management systems is famous

Chandrapur, located in eastern Maharashtra, has made remarkable progress in cleanliness through various initiatives such as waste segregation, public toilets

Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, has been focusing on cleanliness and sanitation initiatives, which have led to significant improvements in its cleanliness