Indore to Mysore: 7 cleanest cities of India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover India's cleanest cities: Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Ambikapur, Mysuru, Chandrapur, and Bhopal. These cities excel in waste management and community engagement, setting high standards for cleanliness nationwide
From Indore to Mysore, here are India's 7 cleanest cities. Through innovative waste management and community involvement, they set high standards for cleanliness nationwide
Indore has consistently been ranked as the cleanest city in India under the Swachh Survekshan rankings. The city's cleanliness drive, waste management systems are great
Surat has made significant progress in cleanliness over the years. The city's emphasis on waste segregation, efficient garbage collection has led to improvement
Navi Mumbai, a planned city near Mumbai, has been praised for its cleanliness and efficient waste management practices
Ambikapur has gained attention for its innovative solid waste management initiatives, including door-to-door garbage collection and the use of organic waste converters
Mysuru, known for its heritage and cleanliness, has consistently been among the cleanest cities in India. The city's cleanliness drives, waste management systems is famous
Chandrapur, located in eastern Maharashtra, has made remarkable progress in cleanliness through various initiatives such as waste segregation, public toilets
Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, has been focusing on cleanliness and sanitation initiatives, which have led to significant improvements in its cleanliness
MENAFN10052024007385015968ID1108198742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.