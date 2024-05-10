Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Actress hides baby bump long coat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Katrina Kaif, who is currently in London, has ignited speculation about her pregnancy. Many social media users claim she hid her baby bump under a long black coat while seen on the streets of London.

Katrina Kaif married her dream man, Vicky Kaushal, in December 2021. Since then, their supporters have eagerly awaited their 'good news.'

Her modest cosmetic changes throughout public appearances make netizens suspicious of her pregnancy. They soon suspect the actress is pregnant.

Katrina has encountered and refused it many times. However, her fans are repeating the story of her pregnancy.

Katrina Kaif's fan page recently uploaded a photo of her with one of her devoted followers.

She was apparently in a recreational mood at the time, taking a stroll with a coffee cup in her hands.

Furthermore, she was seen wearing a long black trench coat over a basic grey T-shirt. The diva kept her hair open and wore black sunglasses.

Soon after the photo was released on the fan page, netizens began to appreciate the peek of the actress on a strolling spree in London.

Furthermore, a fan began speculating about Katrina's pregnancy. The user commented in the comments section.

The user wrote in the comment section, "Ask him 'is she pregnant or not' pls I luv her

so so

much and I want to see her as mother soon."

In addition, Vicky's frequent visits to London are adding fuel to Katrina's ongoing pregnancy speculations.

