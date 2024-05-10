Chad: Interim President Deby Wins Presidential Vote

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
N'djamena: Chad's National Election Management Agency announced that interim president Mahamat Idriss Deby had won the May 6 presidential election after he secured more than 61% of the vote.
National Election Management Agency chief Ahmed Bartichet said Deby had secured 61.3% of the vote, eliminating the need for a runoff with his closest rival, Succes Masra, who received 18.5%.
Deby seized power in 2021 after the death of his father, Idriss Deby, who ruled the country for 30 years.
