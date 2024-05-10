Cipla Q4 Net Profit Surges By 79 Pc, Declares Dividend Of Rs 13 Per Share

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Pharma major Cipla on Friday reported a 78.5 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 939 crore for the Jan-March quarter of 2023-24 compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 525 crore for the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations increased 7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,163 crore in the fourth quarter.

Cipla's board of directors have recommended a payment of the final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for the financial year ending March 2024.

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter increased 13 per cent to Rs 1,316 crore as from Rs 1166 crore in the same period last year.