On This Day: Key Events On May 10, Nelson Mandela's Presidency To Santosh Yadav As 1St Woman To Scale Mt Everest Twice

On This Day: May 10 marks a historical day in South Africa as the nation got its first non-white president Nelson Mandela on this day in 1994. Whereas, India's daring lady, Santosh Yadav climbed Mount Everest not once, but twice. With this historic feat, Yadav became the first woman in the world to climb the peak twice. Here are the top events that happened on this day in past Nelson Mandela became president of South AfricaNobel Peace Prize winner, Nelson Mandela, became the first non-white president of South Africa on May 10, 1994. His efforts led to the end of apartheid. He was also jailed between 1962 and 1990 and later earned a share of the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize Santosh YadavOn May 10, 1993, Santosh Yadav completed her second ascent to Mount Everest peak. With this, she became the first woman climber not only in India but in the world, to reach the peak of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain"Rock Around the Clock"According to Time and Date,"Rock Around the Clock" song released by Bill Haley in 1954 became the first rock song to top the Billboard charts and become a classic masterpiece The success of "Rock Around the Clock" paved the way for the widespread popularity of rock and roll music in the years that followed, influencing countless artists and shaping the cultural landscape of the 20th century HulkMarvel's iconic character 'Incredible Hulk', came into existence on this day in 1962 for the first time. According to Britannica, Marvel Comics released the first issue of the Incredible Hulk comic on this day. The Hulk, similar to other iconic characters, was the brainchild of writer Stan Lee.

