Tom Selleck Has Revealed Why He Chose To Write His New Memoir By Hand

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Hollywood actor Tom Selleck, who is releasing a new memoir called 'You Never Know', has shared that he opted to write the book by hand because he "can't think in front of a keyboard".

Selleck, who played private investigator Thomas Magnum in the hit TV series 'Magnum, P.I.', told Town and Country magazine: "I've always written that way, and it's the only way I know how to write. I can't think in front of a keyboard.”

He further elaborated, "It's like I drive 'em nuts on 'Blue Bloods' because I said, 'No, you have to send me scripts. I need to see the paper'. I don't really register things the same way when I scroll, so it's better for me anyway."

Selleck has always been guarded about his private life, however, he feels that he's been honest in his new memoir, reports co.

Speaking about his unusual approach to writing the memoir, Selleck explained: "It made it more personal. Look, I'm obviously a pretty private person, but I knew if I did a memoir that there were private things I would need to share. So then it was just getting to different events and seeing how much I was willing to share.

He continued, "It was certainly a lot more than I have in the past, and drawing the line when I knew I was getting to a level where I might be exploiting something rather than just telling a private story, especially with other people.”

"Because they aren't in the room saying, 'Oh yeah, that's okay. Write about that.' It affects them very much, and I was well aware of that."