Iran Releases 5 Indian Crew Members From Seized Vessel MSC Aries MEA Says Sailors Depart After Completing Formalities

In a diplomatic breakthrough, the Indian embassy in Iran announced the release of five Indian sailors who were onboard an Israeli-linked vessel seized by Tehran. The sailors have since departed from Iran. The embassy thanked Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) late on Thursday, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said,“5 of the Indian sailors on MSC Aries have been released and departed from Iran today evening. We appreciate the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas.”On April 13, the Israeli-linked cargo ship was seized by Iran with 17 Indian nationals onboard. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the container ship near the Strait of Hormuz. The MSC Aries was last observed on April 12, sailing toward the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai crew members in MSC Aries

Ann Tessa Joseph from Kerala, one of the crew members of the Israel-linked cargo ship seized by Iran on April 13, safely returned to her native place on April 18 Ministry of External Affairs had confirmed that one of the 17 Indian crew members returned safely to India. The others will be released once their contractual obligations are fulfilled, it had stated.\"One girl who was there has returned. We had asked for consular access for these 16 people and we received that and our officers met them. Their health is good and there is no problem of any kind on the ship. Concerning their return, there are some technicalities and contractual obligations. Once they are done, it will decide their return,\" Jaiswal had said on April 25 Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, has also affirmed that the Indian nationals, crew members of MSC Aries, are not being detained and are free to depart. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, bringing up the release of the 17 Indian crew members.“The ship, which turned off its radar in the territorial waters of Iran and endangered the security of navigation, is detained under judicial rules,” Amirabdollahian had responded to the request of the Estonian side regarding the Portuguese ship seized in the territorial waters of Iran and the release of the crew.

Moreover, in a telephone conversation between Iranian and Estonian officials, Iran conveyed that it \"has already released all the ship's crew members on humanitarian grounds, and if the ship's captain accompanies them, the crew, including the Estonians, can return to their country.\"Tensions had escalated between Iran and the West amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

(With ANI inputs)

