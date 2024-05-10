Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: SC To Pronounce Verdict On Delhi CM's Bail Plea Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court of India on May 10 will pronounce its verdict on interim bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case connected to the excise policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on March 21. Currently, he is in Tihar Jail and is under judicial custody.

The top court on May 7 reserved its order on Kejriwal's bail plea. During the hearing, the court stated that Arvind Kejriwal should refrain from carrying out any official responsibilities if interim bail was granted. On the same day, a Delhi court also extended Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 all the LIVE updates on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea hearing here,



MENAFN10052024007365015876ID1108196600