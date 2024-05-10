Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Indulged In Petty Politics Over Sex Scandal Video: Union Min Joshi

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi, (Karnataka) May 10 (IANS) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday accused the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of indulging in petty politics over the sex scandal video involving JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar are not interested in justice but have indulged themselves in petty politics,” Joshi said.

He asked why did the Karnataka government not lodge an FIR against Prajwal Revanna and did not arrest him immediately after the scandal became public.

“They are carrying out only politics and there is no effort to give justice by constituting a high-level committee,” he said.

JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, the father of the prime accused in the sex video scandal, Prajwal Revanna, has been arrested by the SIT.

H.D. Revanna was arrested on charges of kidnapping a woman victim in the sex video scandal while Prajwal Revanna is absconding.