Saachi Tiwari Sad Yet Positive As Her Show ‘Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana’ Is Set To Go Off

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Saachi Tiwari is looking forward to exploring new opportunities as her current show 'Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana' is scheduled to go off air on May 18.

The actress, who is portraying the role of Anmol "Amu" Chaudhary Chauhan in the show, said: "I'm definitely sad but also taking the news positively."

"I'm very much sure that the almighty has some amazing plans ahead. As they say, every ending is the beginning of something new. I'm waiting to explore new opportunities and play more powerful and beautiful roles," she added.

Talking about her role in the family drama, Saachi said: "Anmol will hold a special place in my life. I enjoyed, learned, and made many beautiful memories while essaying such a brilliantly written role. I found new friends and family here on set."

The actress said that she will miss everything about the show.

"This last week of shoots will be tough for me, but I will perform with all my devotion and put in the same energy as I did while shooting the first episode."

The actress extended her gratitude to the audience for their love and support.

"And I'm grateful to the makers who gave me the opportunity to play Anmol, it was also the first time I enjoyed playing a double role," she added.

Saachi is known for featuring in shows like 'Baal Shiv', 'Bahu Hamari Rajnikant', and 'Naamkarann', among others.