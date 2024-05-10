Russians Hit Kharkiv With S-300 Missile At Night - Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of 10 May, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with an S-300 missile.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram .

According to him, a child aged 11 and a 72-year-old woman were injured as a result of the attack on the private sector.

Three houses were on fire, two of them were completely destroyed and one was partially destroyed. In total, 26 buildings were destroyed, and more than 300 windows were smashed.

"There are 80 customers without electricity and 4 without gas," the mayor said.

According to Terekhov, all relevant services and volunteers are working at the scene.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the injured child and woman have an acute stress reaction.