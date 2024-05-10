What Kunal Kemmu Learnt About Filmmaking, Writing From ‘Go Goa Gone’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) As his film 'Go Goa Gone' clocked 11 years in Hindi cinema, actor Kunal Kemmu celebrated the milestone, expressing how much he learned about filmmaking and writing through the film.

Kunal said: " 'Go Goa Gone' remains one of the most special films in my career. We embarked on this journey with a passion to bring this film to life with all our hearts. Raj & DK are exceptional filmmakers and deserve all the recognition."

The actor, who co-wrote the script for the cult zombie action-comedy film, is glad that he could contribute more than just acting to the film.

"As an actor, I learned so much more about filmmaking and writing through this film. Previously, I only wrote for myself, but 'Go Goa Gone' changed that, giving me confidence as a writer too. It's truly a film that brings me immense happiness and pride," he said.

The film follows the journey of a group of friends who go to Goa for a vacation and end up finding themselves fighting zombies.

Released in 2013, 'Go Goa Gone' also features Saif Ali Khan and Vir Das in key roles.