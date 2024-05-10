Minister Svyrydenko Calls On Partners To Purchase Ukrainian-Produced Mine Clearance Equipment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has called on partners to purchase mine clearance vehicles and equipment from Ukrainian producers.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , following the third meeting of the Humanitarian Demining Sectoral Working Group.

“Today, our priority is the development of the Ukrainian production of mine clearance vehicles and equipment. The 'Made in Ukraine' economic policy, which is being implemented by the Government, is extremely relevant, including in the field of mine action. The localization and development of the domestic production of machinery and equipment will not only contribute to the faster completion of large-scale tasks for clearing the territory of Ukraine. This is important as a contribution to economic growth,” Svyrydenko noted.

In her words, Ukraine calls on partners to choose Ukrainian products when purchasing mine clearance vehicles and equipment for demining efforts in the country. Ukraine's position in this regard is supported by partners.

The meeting participants discussed a whole range of issues regarding mine action in Ukraine. Key attention was paid to strengthening coordination between all participants in the process.

According to Svyrydenko, it is important to further synchronize the plans of Ukraine and donors. Currently, the adoption of the Mine Action Strategy is near completion, and the work continues to develop an operation plan, containing the specific and detailed tasks to implement the Strategy.

A reminder that the Humanitarian Demining Sectoral Working Group was created in September 2023. It includes representatives from about 50 partner countries and international organizations.