Philippines Says Iranian Forces Free 1 Of 4 Filipino Hostages

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, May 10 (IANS) The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said that one of the four Filipino sailors taken hostage by Iranian forces last month has been freed.

The DFA said the Philippines welcomes the "good news," adding that the sailor is expected to arrive in Manila later Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We appreciate Iran's gesture," the DFA said in a statement, however, did not elaborate.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry further said the government is working to release and repatriate the remaining three hostages.

"We hope for their eventual speedy return to their homes and families," it added.

The four sailors were among the crew of a container ship, MSC Aries, seized by Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf on April 13 as it passed the Strait of Hormuz.