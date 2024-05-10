Kerala: Two Accused Escape From Police Custody In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Two accused escaped from police custody in Thiruvananthapuram. One accused fled from the hospital and the other one from the police station. Binoy, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested in a assault case was escaped from hospital on Wednesday( May 8). On the other hand, Mithun, a resident of Neyyattinkara and the accused in the murder case escaped from Parassala station on Monday.

Binoy was taken into custody by the police for assaulting a young man in Karikonnam. The accused suffered injuries during the incident and was being treated at the hospital. The accused was under the protection of four policemen. Binoy escaped from the hospital while going to the toilet on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Mithun was arrested in the case of an attempt to murder in Neyyattinkara. The accused fled during the investigation. Later, the accused tried to commit suicide by taking poison and was receiving treatment at Neyyattinkara General Hospital. The police reached the hospital and took the accused into custody. The police said that the accused Mithun gave a statement that the lawyer told him to take poison.