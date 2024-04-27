Ministers Of Economy, Finance Allowed To Represent Azerbaijan In Turkic Investment Fund - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The ministers of economy and finance have been given powers torepresent Azerbaijan in the Turkic Investment Fund, Azernews reports.

President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed acorresponding decree.

According to the decree, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijanis appointed as the head of Azerbaijan in the Council of Leaders ofthe Turkic Investment Fund, and the Minister of Finance ofAzerbaijan - as an alternative head, and they are given theauthority to represent the Azerbaijan in this fund.