UAE President Mourns Death Of Sheikh Hazza Bin Sultan Bin Zayed

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 9:29 AM
Last updated: Thu 9 May 2024, 9:40 AM
Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away today, the office of President Sheikh Mohamed announced.
The Presidential Office expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
UAE President mourns passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan
UAE: Who was Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, companion of the late Sheikh Zayed?
MENAFN09052024000049011007ID1108192603
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.