Russian Troops Continued Offensive Operations Near Chasiv Yar On Apr 26 - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces continued offensive operations near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, on April 26 but there were no confirmed changes to the frontline.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

On April 26, fighting occurred northeast of Chasiv Yar near Bohdanivka, near the Novyi and Kanal microraions in eastern Chasiv Yar, east of Chasiv Yar near Ivanivske, southeast of Chasiv Yar near the Stupky-Holubovskyi nature reserve and Klishchiivka, and south of Chasiv Yar near Shumy.

"Russian forces are attacking Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (southeast of Chasiv Yar) in an effort to bypass Chasiv Yar and set conditions to operationally encircle and seize the settlement," ISW said.

Ukrainian Khortytsia Group of Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn stated that Russian forces were concentrating efforts on breaking through Ukrainian defenses east of Chasiv Yar, crossing the Siverskyi-Donets Donbas Canal, seizing Chasiv Yar, and creating conditions for subsequent drives on the Kramatorsk agglomeration (the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk-Druzhkivka-Kostiantynivka fortress belt). Voloshyn reported that Russian forces concentrated slightly more personnel near Klishchiivka and attacked heavily near Bila Hora (southeast of Chasiv Yar) on April 25.

He added that Russian forces in the Bila Hora area were regrouping, accumulating ammunition, and actively demining the frontline.