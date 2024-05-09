CBK: USD Steady At KD 0.307

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA) -- Exchange rate of the US dollar on Thursday steadied against the Kuwaiti dinar trading at KD 0.307 and the euro also firmed at the level of KD 0.330 compared to Wednesday's rates.

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin that the sterling pound inched up by 0.06 percent to KD 0.384, the Swiss franc stabilized at KD 0.338 and the Japanese yen remained stable at KD 0.002.

Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions. (end)

