Mughal Road Closed For Traffic Amid Inclement Weather

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The authorities on Saturday ordered closure of Mughal road in view of the inclement weather and accumulation of snow on the road stretch near Pir-ki-Gali.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the step has been taken in view of the slippery road condition and possibility of shooting stones on the road stretch.ADVERTISEMENT
They said that due to continuous snowfall near Pir-ki-Gali and Dubjan onwards, the movement of vehicles has been stopped due to apprehension of occurrence of slip/slides and shooting stones on the road.
The officials said that the road will be closed for the movement of vehicles till improvement in weather and clearance of the road.
