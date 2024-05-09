Indian nationals accuse Canada of ‘glorifying violence’

(MENAFN) In a strong condemnation, India has criticized Canada for what it perceives as the "celebration and glorification of violence" during a recent rally in Ontario, where Sikh activists advocated for the Khalistan cause. The Khalistan movement aims to establish a separate nation-state in India's Punjab state and surrounding regions, a proposition viewed by New Delhi as a threat to its territorial integrity.



Organized by the Ontario Gurdwara Committee, the rally reportedly featured separatist slogans, floats, and even a dummy representation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi depicted behind bars. Pro-Khalistan activists in Canada have been known to target India's leadership during such events, often burning effigies and engaging in provocative actions.



Expressing concern over the "violent imagery" employed by "extremist elements" in Canada against India's political leadership, the Indian Foreign Ministry issued a stern rebuke. It emphasized that democratic nations upholding the rule of law should not tolerate intimidation tactics under the guise of freedom of expression.



India further raised apprehensions regarding the security of its diplomats in Canada and urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to ensure their ability to function "without fear." This rebuke follows a recent incident where India summoned a senior Canadian diplomat over separatist slogans heard at an event in Toronto, attended by top Canadian officials including Trudeau.



The escalating tensions underscore the sensitivity surrounding the Khalistan issue and highlight the diplomatic strains between India and Canada. As both nations navigate complex geopolitical dynamics, the fallout from such events underscores the importance of addressing concerns related to sovereignty, security, and freedom of expression in bilateral relations.

