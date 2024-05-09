Comedians Of 'Madness Machayenge' Join Forces With 'Superstar Singer 3' Kids

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) The young contestants of 'Superstar Singer 3' -- Pihu Sharma, Avirbhav S, and Kshitij Saxena -- are set to elevate the entertainment quotient in the upcoming episode of the comedy show 'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge'.

Host Harsh Gujral will deliver a side-splitting stand-up routine, humorously comparing his childhood to the remarkable talents of the 'Superstar Singer' kids.

Pihu, Avirbhav, and Kshitij will further team up with Inder Sahani, Gaurav More, Gaurav Dubey, and Kaveri Priyam for a hilarious act with Inder playing the role of a tuneless principal, enthusiastically inviting the 'Superstar Singer' kids to join his music school.

Dubey will play the esteemed guru of the academy, while Kaveri will assume the role of a concerned mother, accompanied by More as her mischievous "Baccha". Together, they will visit the academy, hoping for Baccha's admission, only to discover Baccha might be slightly tone-deaf. Baccha tries to impress for a spot in the music school, despite the hilarious musical mishaps.

Talking about the upcoming performance, Gaurav Dubey shared: "Working with the talented kids from 'Superstar Singer' has been an absolute joy. Their sheer talent and enthusiasm are truly inspiring, and they've brought a whole new level of energy to our performance. I can't wait for the viewers to see this performance since we had so much fun creating it."

'Madness Machayenge' airs on Sony.