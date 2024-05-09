Sketching And Writing Relaxes Parinita Seth Amid Her Hectic Shoot Schedule

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Parinita Seth has found solace and rejuvenation through the soothing mediums of sketching and writing while shooting.

Parinita, who portrays Gargi Mahajan in the show 'Vanshaj', discovers respite in her personal artistic pursuits amid the hectic shoot schedule.

For her, the process of sketching serves as a therapeutic escape from the intensity of her on-screen persona, allowing her to recharge and reconnect with her inner self. Whenever she gets a break between shoots, Parinita is often found with a pen and paper, either sketching, doodling, or writing, as she believes in having multiple outlets for creativity.

Speaking about this, she said: "All of us have moved to Umergaon for the shoot of 'Vanshaj', away from our families, so we often find some or other ways to keep ourselves busy. I had always been fond of sketching and would often find myself doodling something or the other on set."

"It allows me to relax during the shoot. Recently, I have also taken up writing, as I aspire to be a writer one day. Both these activities give me creative respite, and I feel it is very important to balance your work and personal passions as they keep you sane," she added.

'Vanshaj' airs on Sony SAB.