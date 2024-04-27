The Ultimate Guide To Iphone Security Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) How secure are iPhones? An iPhone is generally more secure than an Android phone. Many Android devices from different manufacturers make it more vulnerable as some aren't as good with security as others.

Despite the fact that Apple always keeps security top of mind, even an iPhone can be hacked. In this article are tips and practical advice on how to keep your iPhone safe and secure.

Turn off certain iPhone settings

Understanding your iPhone settings is important if you want to protect your personal data. Certain iPhone settings can pose security or privacy risks and you need to turn them off.

Disable notification previews

When a notification appears on your lock screen, anyone with access to your iPhone can see a preview of the notification content. Notifications could contain sensitive information. Go to Notifications in Settings and to Show Previews. You can change this to Never or When Unlocked.

Can an iPhone be hacked? Turning off certain iPhone settings can definitely make you less vulnerable to hacking. You will notice signs if your iPhone is hacked such as a drop in performance and battery life.

