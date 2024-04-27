Locus Robotics Unveils AI-Powered Warehouse Optimization System Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Locus Robotics , a provider of autonomous mobile robots for fulfillment warehouses, has released its transformative and innovative LocusHub business intelligence engine.

LocusHub, an integral component of the LocusOne platform, harnesses advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to deliver predictive and prescriptive insights that maximize productivity, lower costs, and unlock new levels of warehouse intelligence.

Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics, says:“LocusHub represents a major step forward that will enable warehouses to leverage the game-changing potential of AI and machine learning to drive warehouse optimization.

“This engine combines traditional reporting tools with prescriptive insights and recommendations, as well as fleet management controls, all in a single dynamic interface.”

LocusHub provides a nexus of data and predictive suggestions in a comprehensive operations management solution, leveraging the powerful LocusOne platform, which optimizes real-time, second-by-second coordination of Locus's AMR fleets.

