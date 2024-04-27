Manipal Hospitals Facilitates Voting For 50 Medically Fit Inpatients During Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manipal Hospitals, in a commendable initiative aligned with the spirit of democracy, aided 50 medically fit inpatients in exercising their voting rights during the Lok Sabha Election 2024. These patients, hailing from various constituencies across Bengaluru, were provided with the necessary support to cast their votes, ensuring their participation in the democratic process.

In collaboration with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and in adherence to the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India, Manipal Hospitals mobilised its ambulance service to facilitate the transportation of these patients to their respective polling stations. Green corridors were established across different constituencies to facilitate seamless and hassle-free voting for the patients.

Expressing his gratitude towards the officials and stakeholders involved in making this initiative a reality, Mr. Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer of Manipal Hospitals, emphasized the importance of ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their circumstances, has the opportunity to participate in the electoral process.

"After undergoing a thorough health assessment and obtaining clearance from their attending physicians at Manipal Hospitals, the patients were escorted to the polling stations in vehicles designated by the hospital," stated Mr. Rajagopal. "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to The Election Commission of India and the BBMP for their unwavering support in enabling these patients to exercise their fundamental right to vote," he added.

Accompanied by dedicated medical staff comprising nurses and a doctor, the 50 patients were transported to various constituencies across Bengaluru, including Cambridge Layout, AECS Layout, RT Nagar, HSR 6th Sector, Old Baiyyappanahalli, Agara, Siddha Ganga Public School, BP Indian High School, Hampinagar, Mahalakshmipuram, Sanjay Nagar, Dasarahalli, Binimill Road, Vysala Nagar, Banaswadi, Hoodi, Ambedkar Nagar, Mahadevpura, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Channsandra, and Hoskote.

