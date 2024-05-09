Baku To Host II ICESCO Ministerial Conference On PISA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Baku will host the II ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA on13-14 May, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Science andEducation Ministry.

The international conference dedicated to the topic "Overview ofPISA 2022 results: global and regional trends" will be organized inpartnership with the Ministry of Science and Education, theInstitute of Education, the Islamic World Educational, Scientificand Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Organization forEconomic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Representatives from over 30 countries and more than 50participants are expected to attend. The conference aims toidentify key points and best practices that can be used to adaptcountries' assessment frameworks to their unique educationallandscapes and to develop more effective, relevant assessmentsystems. The conference format will include presentations andinteractive discussions. During the conference, participants willexplore areas of convergence and divergence between contexts andpriorities of ICESCO member states, assessed skills and areas,assessment methodologies, and contextual data collectioninstruments of international assessments.

It is important to note that the Programme for InternationalStudent Assessment (PISA) is the largest international study ofeducation, involving the OECD and its partner countries. PISAassesses the knowledge and skills of 15-year-old students inmathematics, reading, and science.