Nine Killed In Road Accident In China

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, May 9 (IANS) Nine people were killed and two others injured after a truck collided with a car in China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. on a section of the national highway in Qingtongxia City.
The injured were rushed to local hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the regional public security department, Xinhua news agency reported.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
Details are awaited.
