US Decries Attack On Iraqi Gas Field

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 27 (KUNA) -- The United States has strongly condemned an attack on a gas field in the northern Iraqi province of Al-Suaimanyiah where one person was killed.

Mathtew Miller, the US State Department spokesperson, said in a statement late on Friday, "The United States strongly condemns today's attack on energy infrastructure in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

"We offer condolences to the families of those who were killed, and we wish for the quick recovery of those who were injured. Attacks like this are an affront to Iraq's sovereignty. We encourage the authorities to investigate and bring to justice those who are responsible."

He has also affirmed that the United States will continue to work with the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government in support of Iraqi security, stability, and sovereignty. (end)

asj











MENAFN27042024000071011013ID1108145570