Several Drones Attack Oil Depot In Russia's Krasnodar Krai

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several drones attacked an oil depot in Yurovka, Russia's Krasnodar Krai, on the night of May 8 to 9.

The BBC Russian Service announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"About six drones were suppressed, but several fell on the territory of the oil depot. As a result, a fire broke out -- several tanks were damaged," the post said.

It added that 62 firefighters and 20 pieces of equipment were involved in putting out the blaze.

Illustration photo

