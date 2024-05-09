Several Drones Attack Oil Depot In Russia's Krasnodar Krai

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several drones attacked an oil depot in Yurovka, Russia's Krasnodar Krai, on the night of May 8 to 9.
The BBC Russian Service announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"About six drones were suppressed, but several fell on the territory of the oil depot. As a result, a fire broke out -- several tanks were damaged," the post said.
It added that 62 firefighters and 20 pieces of equipment were involved in putting out the blaze.
Illustration photo
