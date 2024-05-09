German Development Minister Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze has arrived in Kyiv on a surprise visit.

That's according to the German news agency dpa , Ukrinform reports.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger met Schulze at the railway station.

The main topic of the visit is preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference that will be held in Berlin on June 11-12.

Germany's assistance in strengthening Ukraine's energy grid and the training of skilled workers will also be discussed during the meetings in Kyiv.

"It is very important that there is support not only for weapons, but also for civilian development. [...] Doctors and electricians are as important as tanks," Schulze said upon arrival.

Schulze will also take part in the International Summit of Cities and Regions, which is being held in Kyiv on May 8-9.

Shortly before her visit, Schulze gave an interview to Ukrinform, in which she stated that she would definitely visit Ukraine. She visited Odesa in January 2023.