Enemy Shells About 15 Settlements In Kharkiv Region On May 8

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled about 15 settlements in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region on Wednesday, May 8.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, artillery and mortar attacks targeted Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Berestove, whereas Bilyi Kolodiaz, Staryi Saltiv and Lukiantsi hit by airstrikes.

Yesterday's shelling of Kharkiv damaged a school building and apartment blocks. Seven people were injured, including four children.

According to Syniehubov, a 15-year-old boy is in intensive care. A 14-year-old boy was transferred from the operating room to the intensive care unit. Another 14-year-old patient is also in intensive care, with doctors trying to save his limb. An 8-year-old girl suffered a superficial injury and was discharged for outpatient treatment.

Enemy shelling also damaged four private houses, a hospital and a car in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Chuhuiv district.

Some 113 children and their families were evacuated from separate settlements of the Bohodukhiv, Izium and Kharkiv districts, including 15 from the Zolochiv community, 4 from the Borova community, 64 from the Derhachi community and 30 from the Lyptsi community.

According to Syniehubov, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk sector on May 8, including near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove.

Photos: Oleh Syniehubov/Facebook