Direct Flights Between Sofia, Baku Set To Begin In June

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, announcedduring the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria business forum in Baku that directflights between Sofia and Baku will commence in June, Azernews reports.

This development comes following agreements signed betweenAzerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Bulgaria Air.

Minister Jabbarov highlighted the foundation of cooperationbetween Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the energy sector, noting thatbilateral relations are poised to expand into other areas.

"Specifically, both countries are collaborating in green energyproduction, with ongoing negotiations aimed at furthering thiscooperation. In addition to energy, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria areprepared to deepen collaboration in transportation, transit, andlogistics," the minister added.