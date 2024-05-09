VR Dismisses Kubrakov From His Post As Deputy Prime Minister For Restoration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has endorsed a resolution to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from his post as Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

The relevant statement was made by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Zhelezniak, a total of 272 Members of Parliament voted in favor of corresponding initiative No. 11248 .

As stated in the resolution, Kubrakov was dismissed from his post in order to establish a separate ministry for the development of communities, territories, housing and utilities sector.

The initiators of the document mentioned that“in order to implement the initiative of creating a separate ministry, according to the Constitution of Ukraine, it is necessary for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to make such a decision, namely by dismissing the member of the Cabinet, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov, from his post.”

A reminder that Oleksandr Kubrakov had served as Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development since December 1, 2022. The draft resolution on his dismissal was registered in the Parliament earlier today. The relevant Verkhovna Rada Committee supported that initiative.

Photo: President's Office