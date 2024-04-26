General Brown After Ramstein Meeting: We Must Act Urgently To Stop Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Uncontrolled aggression against one nation threatens the sovereignty of all, and global peace and security are achieved through military means and collective efforts.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown said this at a press conference following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, Ukraine's fight for sovereignty is a matter of international significance, a direct challenge to global security and that of NATO and the United States," the general said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces "are facing severe challenges" and their operational tempo is hindered "not by lack of will, but by dwindling supplies."

Ukrainian soldiers continue fortifying defenses, despite significant difficulties, however, it is difficult to stop Russian forces without sustaining military support to Ukraine, he added.

"Meanwhile, Russia is aggressively reconstituting its military force, using its numerical advantage to wear down Ukraine's resolve and resources," Brown said, adding that "that is why we all need to operate with a sense of urgency."

He emphasized that the efforts of the current coalition help uphold the international order that benefits the population of all countries that seek freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

USAF photo by Andy Morataya