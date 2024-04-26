(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Planning held a meeting with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to discuss the possibility of continued loans to fund new development projects in Iraq.

These projects cover sectors such as health, electricity, sanitation, and the Basra refinery.

Dr. Maher Hamad Johan, the ministry's Undersecretary for Technical Affairs, noted that the government's decision to halt new project loans applies to inactive and delayed loans, not just Japanese loans.

He mentioned ongoing efforts to find a legal framework for the Basra refinery's sixth phase, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing projects based on government recommendations and developmental gaps. (JICA provided a loan for the fifth phase of the Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project in August 2023).

The meeting was attended by the acting Japanese ambassador and a delegation, as well as several ministry officials.

(Source: Ministry of Planning)

The post Iraq in talks with Japan on Project Funding first appeared on Iraq Business News .