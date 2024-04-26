Saudi Civil Aviation Authority Announces Direct Flights From Dammam To Najaf

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 26 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority announced on Friday that direct flights will be operated from the Saudi city of Dammam to the Iraqi city of Najaf starting next June.

The authority stated in a statement that this is within the national strategy for the aviation sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which aims to double capacity and reach more than 330 million passengers annually and more than 250 destinations worldwide.

The operation of direct flights from Dammam to Najaf is more than just a strategic move for the Saudi aviation sector, and symbolizes the vigorous and "close" relations between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, it said.

This new route adds to the existing flights to Baghdad and Erbil, further strengthening the ties between the two nations, it added. (end)

